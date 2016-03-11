Dr. Christopher Yee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Yee, DPM
Dr. Christopher Yee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Sukita Ricky T MD Office615 Piikoi St Ste 1401, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 591-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Yee is a great doctor. He informs me, provides alternative medications, and is concerned about my condition and my road to progress.
- West Roxbury Vamc
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- St Louis University
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
