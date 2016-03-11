Overview

Dr. Christopher Yee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Yee works at KAREN C YAMAGUCHI, DPM, LCC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.