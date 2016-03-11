See All Podiatrists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Christopher Yee, DPM

Podiatry
Dr. Christopher Yee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.

Dr. Yee works at KAREN C YAMAGUCHI, DPM, LCC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sukita Ricky T MD Office
    615 Piikoi St Ste 1401, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 591-0020

  • Straub Clinic And Hospital

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 11, 2016
    Dr. Yee is a great doctor. He informs me, provides alternative medications, and is concerned about my condition and my road to progress.
    Eluena in Honolulu, HI — Mar 11, 2016
    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1982711107
    • West Roxbury Vamc
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    • St Louis University
    Dr. Christopher Yee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yee works at KAREN C YAMAGUCHI, DPM, LCC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Yee’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

