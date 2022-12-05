See All Oncologists in Corvallis, OR
Dr. Christopher Yasenchak, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (79)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Yasenchak, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corvallis, OR. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Dr. Yasenchak works at Texas Breast Specialists in Corvallis, OR with other offices in Tualatin, OR and Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center
    444 NW Elks Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 754-1256
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Compass Oncology Tualatin
    19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 435, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 692-2032
  3. 3
    Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center
    520 Country Club Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 683-5001
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Yasenchak, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1508830670
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Yasenchak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasenchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yasenchak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yasenchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yasenchak has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yasenchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasenchak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasenchak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yasenchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yasenchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

