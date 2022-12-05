Overview

Dr. Christopher Yasenchak, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corvallis, OR. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine



Dr. Yasenchak works at Texas Breast Specialists in Corvallis, OR with other offices in Tualatin, OR and Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.