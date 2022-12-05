Dr. Christopher Yasenchak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasenchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Yasenchak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Yasenchak, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corvallis, OR. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Dr. Yasenchak works at
Locations
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center444 NW Elks Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330 Directions (541) 754-1256Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Compass Oncology Tualatin19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 435, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-2032
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center520 Country Club Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-5001Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Y always listens carefully during my appointments and "tells it like it is" with plenty of info to help me understand what's going on.
About Dr. Christopher Yasenchak, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1508830670
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yasenchak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasenchak accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yasenchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yasenchak works at
Dr. Yasenchak has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yasenchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasenchak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasenchak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yasenchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yasenchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.