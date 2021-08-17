Dr. Yardan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Yardan, DPM
Dr. Christopher Yardan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wallingford, CT.
The Center for Foot and Ankle Surgery LLC187 N Main St, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-4814
- Midstate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Yardan is the way the medical profession should be! Direct and to the point. He was very thorough in explaining what he was doing as he was assessing my issue and my care plan. We need more doctors like him! I felt very comfortable with him and his staff!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1972866275
Dr. Yardan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yardan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yardan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yardan.
