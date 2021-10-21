Dr. Christopher Yancey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yancey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Yancey, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Yancey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longview, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview802 Medical Dr Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-6042Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Longview Regional Medical Center2901 4th St, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 758-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about Dr Yancey. He has been my GYN for 25 years so that says a lot! He is always caring and takes time to listen. Very patient. Great bedside manner. He’s the best.
About Dr. Christopher Yancey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1346217783
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yancey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yancey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yancey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yancey has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yancey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yancey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yancey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yancey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yancey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.