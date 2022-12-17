See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Christopher Wood, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (92)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Wood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Wood works at Northwest Eye Physicians Ltd in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arlington Heights Office
    1588 N ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 (312) 949-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Infections
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Hypertropia
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Surgery Complications
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion
Corneal Scar
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Exams for Glasses
Eyelid Lesions
Farsightedness
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intense Pulse Light
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma
Optic Neuritis
Posterior Vitreous Detachment
Presbyopia
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Retina Diseases
Strabismus
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Diseases
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Both the doctor and staff are friendly and efficient. The appointment took about an hour which included pictures of the eye and a review of concerns. The waiting area is comfortable and allows for Covid distancing.
    About Dr. Christopher Wood, MD

    Ophthalmology
    29 years of experience
    English, French, Polish and Spanish
    1508880469
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola/Hines
    Internship
    • Rochester U/Strong Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Buffalo
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wood works at Northwest Eye Physicians Ltd in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wood’s profile.

    Dr. Wood has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wood speaks French, Polish and Spanish.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

