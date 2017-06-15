Dr. Christopher Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Orthopedic Assoc609 Matlock Centre Cir, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 676-9046
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Excellent listener, takes time to answer patients concerns and questions, in language patient understands. Wise and treats older patients like the intelligent beings we are. This also applies from the front desk, technicians, and DOCTORS @ Family Orthopedic. Looking for a "Patient Caring Team, look no further!"
About Dr. Christopher Wong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1144236183
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- U.C.L.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.