Dr. Christopher Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Wong works at Family Orthopedics and Rehabilitation in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.