Dr. Womack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Womack, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Womack, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dr. Deepali G. Gershan LLC60 Revere Dr Ste 100, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (224) 306-1879
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Womack is an incredible doctor and human being who treats his patients with compassion and respect. I cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Christopher Womack, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Womack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Womack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Womack has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Womack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Womack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Womack.
