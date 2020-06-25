Dr. Christopher Wolfgang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfgang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wolfgang, MD
Dr. Christopher Wolfgang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-4194
Nyu Langone Colon & Rectal Surgery530 1st Ave Ste 7V, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-2630
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfgang?
Dr Wolfgang saved my life with performing an excellent Whipple surgery. He was chosen as considered the best. Have enjoyed my follow up visits. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Wolfgang, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Wolfgang has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Excision of Stomach Tumor and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfgang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
