Overview

Dr. Christopher Witt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Witt works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Center, Mckinney, TX in McKinney, TX with other offices in Prosper, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.