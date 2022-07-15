Dr. Christopher Witt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Witt, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christopher Witt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Locations
Advanced Foot and Ankle Center-McKinney5531 Virginia Pkwy Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-2155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Advanced Foot and Ankle Center301 N Preston Rd Ste A, Prosper, TX 75078 Directions (972) 542-2155Monday3:30pm - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Whitt for an ingrown toenail problem. He was SO gentle with the in-office procedure that I did not feel a thing! I liked him so much, I suggested that my Daughter take her 2 year old son to visit him with his toenail problem! My grandson had a great experience as well and is healing nicely!! Thank you Dr. Whitt!!
About Dr. Christopher Witt, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center Chicago
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Missouri State University
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.