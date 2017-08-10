Dr. Christopher Witt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Witt, MD
Dr. Christopher Witt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
ENT Surgery Group425 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-4844
- UPMC Harrisburg
Dr. Witt was great from the beginning through surgery and to the end of my problem. I would highly recommend him to friends and family.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witt has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.