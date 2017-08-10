Overview

Dr. Christopher Witt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Witt works at ENT Surgery Group in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.