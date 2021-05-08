Dr. Christopher Winslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Winslow, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Winslow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 903 S Baker St Ste 1, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 508-2646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winslow?
I’ve been seeing him fir about 20 years . He is a excellent Dr and provides excellent care .. would highly recommend and his Secretary (Rose) goes far and beyond to answer any questions to help with services ..Insurance, appointments etc.. very friendly
About Dr. Christopher Winslow, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063631661
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winslow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winslow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winslow has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winslow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Winslow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winslow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.