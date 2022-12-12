Overview

Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, WK Bossier Health Center, Minden Medical Center and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at ArkLaTex Urology - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Minden, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

