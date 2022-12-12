Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, WK Bossier Health Center, Minden Medical Center and Springhill Medical Center.
Ark-La-Tex Urology - Bossier City2449 Hospital Dr Ste 280, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ark-La-Tex Urology - Minden2 MEDICAL PLAZA PL, Minden, LA 71055 Directions
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Minden Medical Center
- Springhill Medical Center
Have been seeing Doctor Wilson for several years now. Very satisfied with the level of service he provides.
About Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Urology
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
