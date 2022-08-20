See All Neurologists in Avon, IN
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD

Neurology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Iu Health West Hospital, Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center and Putnam County Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of Indiana LLC
    8607 E US Highway 36 Ste 100, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 875-0084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendricks Regional Health
  • Iu Health West Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
  • Putnam County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Dr Wilson literally brought my dad back to life. He was practically comatose, sleeping all the time. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s by his previous doctor. Dr Wilson was so thorough and knowledgeable. He referred us for intensive testing and found out what was causing his “Parkinson’s”. We feel very lucky to have him at as our neurologist.
    Sonja Davies — Aug 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467553149
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • In University Sch Med
    Internship
    • Meth Hosp In University
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Avon, IN. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

