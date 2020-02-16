Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
Renown Institute for Heart & Vascular Health1500 E 2nd St Ste 400, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Dr. Wilson was very good. He took the time to explain everything. He went through the records and was very thorough with what was happening.
About Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1104098185
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.