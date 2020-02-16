Overview

Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at Renown Insitute For Heart & Vascular Health in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.