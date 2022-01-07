Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
Mindful Health, Seattle115 NE 100th St Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions (844) 867-8444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson is an outstanding psychiatrist. He takes time to explain the effects of the drugs he prescribes, along with any side effects. I never feel rushed when I meet with him. He takes time to know his patients and their individual, unique needs.
About Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1093886178
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.