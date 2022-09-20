Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Locations
Mercy General Hospital4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 512-6262SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hand Surgery Associates2 Scripps Dr Ste 310, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 457-4263Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Sacramento Hand Rehabilitation Inc1201 Alhambra Blvd Ste 410, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 457-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alameda Alliance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- San Francisco Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
He was warm, friendly and honest which I like
About Dr. Christopher Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Curtis Natl Hand Ctr
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UC Davis
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.