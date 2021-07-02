Dr. Christopher Willingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Willingham, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Willingham, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Willingham works at
Locations
Elbert L Fisher MD2577 Huntcliff Ln, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 763-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willingham?
I am not yet a patient of Dr. Willingham, I am the sister of one of his patients. He has treated my sister for five years, and we have seen a remarkable improvement in her eyesight. She had begun to lose hope in her ability to see for longer than the next very-few years. Dr. Willingham and his caring staff have given her back her belief in the power of a dedicated, very talented medical professional. I would like to award Doctor Christopher Willingham TEN stars, unfortunately I am limited to five.
About Dr. Christopher Willingham, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1225096183
Education & Certifications
- Charles Retina Institute
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- LAGRANGE COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
