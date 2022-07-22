See All Orthopedic Surgeons in East Norriton, PA
Dr. Christopher Williamson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (190)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Williamson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Williamson works at Einstein Orthopedic Specialists in East Norriton, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Orthopedic Specialists
    170 W Germantown Pike Ste C2, East Norriton, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 275-9400
  2. 2
    Einstein General Surgery at Collegeville
    210 Mall Blvd Ste 102, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 233-3693

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 190 ratings
Patient Ratings (190)
5 Star
(176)
4 Star
(10)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 22, 2022
Dr Williamson is a genuine and great man with a superb staff .Fixed me up in no time I felt very confident from the get go.
Stephen Johnni — Jul 22, 2022
  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • 1083900351
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Temple University School of Medicine
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Christopher Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Broken Arm, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

190 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

