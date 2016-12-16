Dr. Christopher Wilke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wilke, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Wilke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Georges U.
Locations
MacDill Air Force Base 6MDG Pediatric Clinic3250 Zemke Ave, Tampa, FL 33621 Directions (813) 827-9211Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor who AWWAYS answers all questions without making you feel stupid. He knows his medical stuff inside out. He is very easy to speak to and my wife and I are very happy with him.
About Dr. Christopher Wilke, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326031238
Education & Certifications
- Wolfson Children's Hospital At Baptist Medical Center
- St Georges U
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Pediatrics
