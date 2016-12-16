See All Pediatricians in Tampa, FL
Dr. Christopher Wilke, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Wilke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Georges U.

Dr. Wilke works at 6th Medical Group, MacDill AFB, FL in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    MacDill Air Force Base 6MDG Pediatric Clinic
    3250 Zemke Ave, Tampa, FL 33621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 827-9211
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mike D in St Petersburg, FL — Dec 16, 2016
    About Dr. Christopher Wilke, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326031238
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wolfson Children's Hospital At Baptist Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St Georges U
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Wilke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilke works at 6th Medical Group, MacDill AFB, FL in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wilke’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

