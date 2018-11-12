Dr. Christopher Wilhelm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhelm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wilhelm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Wilhelm, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Wilhelm works at
Locations
Christopher D. Wilhelm, MD, FACP1080 Kirts Blvd Ste 700, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 828-3300Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilhelm is just what I need in a Doctor. He will not be talked into a treatment if he does not believe it is best for you. He will always refer you to a specialist. He believes that a specialist has concentrated on one type of medicine and it would be the best thing for his patients to have that knowledge applied to their issues. You can always get in touch with him by email. He is very prompt about answering with whatever you need. Advice, referal or appointment.
About Dr. Christopher Wilhelm, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilhelm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilhelm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilhelm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilhelm works at
Dr. Wilhelm speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhelm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilhelm.
