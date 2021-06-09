Dr. Wieting has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Wieting, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christopher Wieting, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Wieting works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kentucky Foot & Ankle Associates Pllc1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B295, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 276-5349
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wieting?
Explained options clearly, and the degree of changes I might expect. Took time to answer our questions. Would definitely recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Christopher Wieting, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1639172406
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wieting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wieting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wieting works at
Dr. Wieting has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wieting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wieting speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wieting. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wieting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wieting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wieting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.