Dr. Christopher White, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher White, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. White works at
Locations
Children's Hospital of Georgia1446 Harper St # 1107A, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher White, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700997590
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
