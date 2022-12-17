Overview

Dr. Christopher White, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR.



Dr. White works at Lakeside Behavioral Health in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Cocaine Addiction and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.