Overview

Dr. Christopher Whelan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Whelan works at ROCKFORD UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATES, LTD. in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.