Dr. Christopher Whelan, MD

Urology
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Whelan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Whelan works at ROCKFORD UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATES, LTD. in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockford Urological Associates Ltd.
    351 Executive Pkwy, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-4057

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fhn Memorial Hospital
  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 23, 2021
    Had kidney stone he removed it, and also removed the stent after. He explains everything to you that you need to know. He answers all your questions no matter how many you have. He is a wonderful Doctor.
    Sherry — Jun 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Whelan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275745267
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City of Hope Natl MC
    Residency
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Southern Illinois University SOM and Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Ill Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Whelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whelan works at ROCKFORD UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATES, LTD. in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Whelan’s profile.

    Dr. Whelan has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Whelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whelan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.