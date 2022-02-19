Dr. Christopher Weyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Weyer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Weyer, DO is a Dermatologist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Weyer works at
Locations
-
1
Christopher W Weyer DO PC150 S Coronado Dr Ste 110, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 458-1787
-
2
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery of Arizona698 E Wetmore Rd Ste 310, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 207-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was apprehensive about having my basal cell cancer removed, but Dr. Weyer and his staff made me almost forget I'd ever heard the words "sutures" and "skin graft" because they were so friendly and compassionate. Dr. Weyer thought he might be able to get all the cancer with one swipe. And he did! No sutures or skin grafts were required. I waited in the comfortable lounge, with complimentary snacks, coffee and water, until I got the good news and left — as a cancer-free, happy woman. I highly recommend Dr. Weyer and know you will receive the same excellent care I did.
About Dr. Christopher Weyer, DO
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851515381
Education & Certifications
- Center For Surgical Dermatology In Columbus, Oh
- Northwest Regional Medical Center
- Richmond Heights Medical Center
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- University of Arizona
