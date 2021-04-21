See All Podiatric Surgeons in Burleson, TX
Podiatric Surgery
Dr. Christopher Werner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Burleson, TX. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

Dr. Werner works at Lonestar Orthopedic and Spine Spc in Burleson, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists
    215 Old Highway 1187, Burleson, TX 76028
    Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists - Fort Worth
    929 Lipscomb St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 21, 2021
    I went to Dr. Werner yesterday and he was wonderful and I am so excited to work with him to solve my problems with my feet and ankles.
    About Dr. Christopher Werner, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1982836276
    Education & Certifications

    Carl T Hayden VA Med Ctr
    Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Werner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Werner has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

