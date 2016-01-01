Dr. Wentz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Wentz, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Wentz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Wentz works at
Locations
Passavant Hospital9100 Babcock Blvd Ste 1135, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 748-6484
- 2 20130 Perry Hwy Bldg 6, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066 Directions (724) 772-1133
UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute1350 Locust St Ste G100, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-9030
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Wentz, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1568461754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS

