Overview

Dr. Christopher Wenger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Wenger works at Orthopedics New England in Dedham, MA with other offices in Braintree, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.