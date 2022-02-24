See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jackson, TN
Dr. Christopher Welsch, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Welsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.

Dr. Welsch works at The Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Jackson Clinic North
    2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 660-8300
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 24, 2022
    Dr. Welsch is the best OB/GYN in the West TN area. I have and will continue to recommend him to anyone looking for a qualified, passionate, and committed physician for your OB/GYN needs. He delivered my first two babies and checked on me after I delivered my third. I cannot say enough good things about him.
    Lauren Williams — Feb 24, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Welsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881662997
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Welsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welsch works at The Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN. View the full address on Dr. Welsch’s profile.

    Dr. Welsch has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Welsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

