Dr. Christopher Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Wells, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Wells works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Diseases Center12216 Panama City Beach Pkwy Ste D, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 397-1630
-
2
Digestive Diseases Center of Florida Pllc204 E 19TH ST, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 387-2816Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
After speaking to two other gastroenterologists, 3rd time for certain was the charm. I chose Dr. Wells. I underwent a colonoscopy without sedation, by choice. He said he would work with me to keep me comfortable. He and his team absolutely did and talked me through the entire procedure. No pain! They were all perfect! The anesthesiologist who was on stand by, held my hand through it all. A perfectly choreographed event. I’m so grateful to all of them. Highly, highly recommended!
About Dr. Christopher Wells, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1285618454
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- University of Alabama
- Medical College Of Virginia|Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
Dr. Wells has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.