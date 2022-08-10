Dr. Christopher Weller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Weller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Weller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.
Dr. Weller works at
Locations
-
1
ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 531-1386Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weller?
Sharon felt that doctor Weller would be the best fit for my needs during our telephone consultation. Sharon was not wrong. I'm 63 ,I see my wrinkles and really don't mind them but there are areas I see that bother me. Dr.Weller spent much time with me. I watched his eyes from time to time when he was giving me filler he was very much focused and detailed. The end of the story is this. I trusted him and I am so pleased with the end result. I scheduled another appointment with him in September for under my eyes. The staff is wonderful and the assistant made sure I was comfortable during the procedure wiping me off keeping me clean,after she kept dabbing me with ice. I highly recommend this tesm.Thanks to Sharon,Dr Weller and the Esteem team.
About Dr. Christopher Weller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1619268224
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida Eye Center
- The Penn State Hershey Eye Center
- THE READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
- The Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weller works at
Dr. Weller has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.