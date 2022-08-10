See All Ophthalmologists in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Christopher Weller, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Weller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.

Dr. Weller works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates
    5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 531-1386
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Bell's Palsy
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Bell's Palsy
Eyelid Disorders

Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christopher Weller, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619268224
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida Eye Center
    Residency
    • The Penn State Hershey Eye Center
    Internship
    • THE READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • The Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Weller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weller works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Weller’s profile.

    Dr. Weller has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

