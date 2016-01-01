Overview

Dr. Christopher Webster, DO is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Webster works at Michigan Kidney Consultants in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.