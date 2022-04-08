See All Allergists & Immunologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Christopher Webber, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Webber, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Webber works at Colorado ENT & Allergy in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Audubon Medical Campus
    3030 N Circle Dr Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 867-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    St. Peregrine
    6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 867-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Stapleton Office
    8340 E Northfield Blvd Unit 2620, Denver, CO 80238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 706-9923
  4. 4
    Sky Ridge Office
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 706-9923

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Christopher Webber, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386632172
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Medical Center, USAF
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wright-Patterson Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • United States Air Force Academy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Webber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webber accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Webber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webber has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Webber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

