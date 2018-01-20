See All Hematologists in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD

Hematology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Dr. Waynick works at Tennessee Oncology - Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in McMinnville, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oncology - Murfreesboro
    1840 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 848-0488
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas McMinnville Primary Care
    1589 Sparta St Ste 306, McMinnville, TN 37110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 815-0032
  3. 3
    Tennessee Oncology Pllc
    250 25th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 320-5090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
  • Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Waynick?

    Jan 20, 2018
    Dr. Waynick was recommended to me when I found out I needed an Oncologist. He knew exactly what has caused my body to reject any other form of iron replacement And has since corrected the problem with treatment and compassion. As of today, my blood work is perfect and I didn't even need another treatment today like we thought might be possible. If you're considering coming to him, I highly recommend that you do. You definitely will not be disappointed.
    Andrea in Murfreesboro — Jan 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Waynick to family and friends

    Dr. Waynick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Waynick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780819375
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waynick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waynick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waynick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waynick has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waynick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Waynick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waynick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waynick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waynick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.