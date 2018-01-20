Overview

Dr. Christopher Waynick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Waynick works at Tennessee Oncology - Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in McMinnville, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.