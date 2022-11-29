Dr. Watters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Watters, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Watters, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.
Dr. Watters works at
Locations
Vein Relief Pllc1212 Cedarhurst Dr Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 431-9911
Carolina Womens Health PA3404 Wake Forest Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 431-9911
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recently, Dr. Watters performed a procedure for me. His staff were friendly and professional in all aspects of my visits and all appointments were on time with no waiting. Dr. Watters was both personable and thorough. Pain was well managed as was follow-up. I recommend Dr. Watters without hesitation.
About Dr. Christopher Watters, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watters has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Watters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watters.
