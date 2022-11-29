Overview

Dr. Christopher Watters, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.



Dr. Watters works at Central Dermatology Center, PA in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.