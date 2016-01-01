See All Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Christopher Watson, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Watson works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Gru-mcg
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Abdominal Pain
Brain Injury
Empyema
Abdominal Pain
Brain Injury
Empyema

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

  • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1932191657
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
  • National Naval Med Center
  • National Naval Med Center
  • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
  • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
  • Augusta University Medical Center

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.