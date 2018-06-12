Overview

Dr. Christopher Walsh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in McDonough, GA and Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.