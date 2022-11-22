Overview

Dr. Christopher Walls, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Emory University School Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Effingham Health System and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Walls works at Savannah Vascular Institute in Savannah, GA with other offices in Rincon, GA and Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.