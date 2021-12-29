Dr. Christopher Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wagner, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Wagner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Calumet Hospital and Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group1501 S Madison St, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 730-4435
Ascension Calumet Hospital614 Memorial Dr, Chilton, WI 53014 Directions (920) 731-8131
Rehabilitation Services2700 W 9th Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 731-8131
Thedacare Medical Center-waupaca800 Riverside Dr, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (715) 258-1044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Calumet Hospital
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wagner and his care team is great.
About Dr. Christopher Wagner, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central Ia Health Sys/ia Methodi
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
