Dr. Christopher Visco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Visco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Visco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Visco, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rutgers-UMDNJ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Visco works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Visco?
Dr. Visco is knowledgeable, compassionate and thorough . I have a complicated elbow issue and he made sure I will have follow care with a genuine concern and commitment to improving my quality of life . I would recommend him wholeheartedly !
About Dr. Christopher Visco, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1588820815
Education & Certifications
- Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago
- Kessler Inst For Rehab-Umdnj
- Atlantic Hlth Sys Morristown Mem Hosp|Atlantic Hlth Sys/Morristown Mem Hosp
- Rutgers-UMDNJ
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Visco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Visco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Visco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Visco works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Visco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.