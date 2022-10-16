Dr. Christopher Vinton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Vinton, MD
Dr. Christopher Vinton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Warcester59 Quinsigamond Ave Ste 2, Worcester, MA 01610 Directions (508) 755-1123
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Vinton came highly recommended and he was great. Answered all of my questions he has great communication skills along with good bed manners. I just had my right hip replaced after many years of pain. I am excited to improve my quality of and knew I couldn’t continue in the same path. He also clean up many bone spurs. Prior to the surgery I had little to no movement with my right hip. In short he changed my life ! Thank you from the bottom of my heart Dr. Vinton . Next year I will get my left hip replaced
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Vinton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinton.
