Dr. Christopher Vickery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vickery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Vickery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Vickery, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Vickery works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy340 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-5676Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Augusta Ent720 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 201, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 868-5676Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vickery?
Excellent surgeon, clinician, and caring human being. Helped me overcome years of chronic sinusitis.
About Dr. Christopher Vickery, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952377228
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vickery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vickery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vickery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vickery works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vickery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vickery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vickery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vickery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.