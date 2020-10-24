Overview

Dr. Christopher Vickery, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Vickery works at Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy in Evans, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.