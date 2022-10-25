Dr. Christopher Vesy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vesy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Vesy, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Vesy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Vesy works at
Locations
-
1
TDDC Dallas- BUMC Barnett3600 Gaston Ave Ste 809, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 818-0948
-
2
Iv Anesthesia Services Pllc5327 N Central Expy Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75205 Directions (214) 520-8235
-
3
TDDC Dallas-Presbyterian Hospital8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 610, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-7398
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vesy is a caring doctor. He explains the procedure that is being done upfront. Listen to your questions and concerns.
About Dr. Christopher Vesy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1033292123
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vesy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vesy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vesy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vesy works at
Dr. Vesy has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Enteritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vesy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Vesy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vesy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vesy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vesy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.