Overview

Dr. Christopher Vesy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Vesy works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Enteritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.