Overview

Dr. Christopher Verioti, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center and Menifee Global Medical Center.



Dr. Verioti works at Orthopedics Unlimited Med Grp in Hemet, CA with other offices in Hanford, CA and Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.