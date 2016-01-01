Dr. Christopher Vasil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Vasil, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Vasil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Vasil works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Salem Family Medicine105 Vest Mill Cir, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7901
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasil?
About Dr. Christopher Vasil, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1689178600
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasil works at
Dr. Vasil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.