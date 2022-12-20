Dr. Christopher Vashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Vashi, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Vashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8044 Montgomery Rd Ste 430, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (410) 480-9110
-
2
Lexington Plastic Surgery, PLLC3363 Tates Creek Rd Ste 209, Lexington, KY 40502 Directions (859) 279-2111
-
3
Plastic Surgery Group340 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 100, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vashi?
Dr. Vashi is so kind considerate. He really puts you at ease. I was told before I went to him what a great doctor he was. And I’m glad he was my doctor surgeon. You could not ask for a nicer doctor. Very professional and I would recommend him to anyone I know. I’m so glad he did my surgery’s.
About Dr. Christopher Vashi, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124236476
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vashi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vashi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vashi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vashi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.