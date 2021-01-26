See All Interventional Cardiologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Christopher Varughese, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Varughese, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Varughese works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    2384 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Hypertension
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 26, 2021
Today was my first visit and I have to say it was probably one of the best experiences I have ever had at a doctors office. From the welcoming decor to the super friendly women at the desk, right up to meeting the wonderful doctor. What a great experience. He took his time to answer all of my questions. He asked me lots of questions and I didn’t feel the least bit rushed. Kathy was so sweet and made me feel very comfortable. talking to her even lowered my blood pressure! I will definitely recommend them to anybody looking for a cardiologist on Staten Island.
Lynn — Jan 26, 2021
Photo: Dr. Christopher Varughese, MD
About Dr. Christopher Varughese, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1013247915
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
Medical Education
  • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Varughese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varughese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Varughese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Varughese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Varughese works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Varughese’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Varughese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varughese.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varughese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varughese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

