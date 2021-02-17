Dr. Christopher Vanhorn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Vanhorn, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Vanhorn, DO is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University School Of Med
Dr. Vanhorn works at
Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City8900 State Line Rd Ste 380, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 385-7252
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Highly recommend Dr. Van Horn!!!
- Adult Psychiatry
- English
- 1306825229
- Stanford University School Of Med
- Karl Menninger School Of Psychiatry
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
