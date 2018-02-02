Dr. Christopher Vanderzant, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderzant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Vanderzant, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Vanderzant, DO is a Neurology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 102 N Magdalen St Ste 210, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2193
-
2
Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanderzant?
Dr. Vanderzant is an outstanding doctor. I would recommend him to all family and friends.
About Dr. Christopher Vanderzant, DO
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285616391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderzant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderzant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderzant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderzant has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderzant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanderzant speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderzant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderzant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderzant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderzant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.