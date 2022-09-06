Overview

Dr. Christopher Van Pelt, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Van Pelt works at McLaren Flint Rehabilitation in Flint, MI with other offices in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.